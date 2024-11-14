Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad

Representative Photo | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The BJP-led Mahayuti government continues to prioritize the development of people from marginalized communities. As part of its ongoing efforts, the government has launched a scholarship program aimed at helping students from backward classes pursue higher education abroad.

One of the beneficiaries of this initiative is Rohit Suresh Diwse, a student from Tadali village in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. Currently enrolled in the Master's program in Construction Management at the University of Birmingham, UK, Rohit shared his gratitude, saying, "This scholarship has made it possible for me to study abroad. I am receiving Rs 50,000, and there are 75 other students like me who have been given the opportunity to follow their dreams, thanks to the Mahayuti government. For some, the scholarship amount is as high as Rs 1 crore, which is a huge help."

About The Scholarship Scheme

The Maharashtra government launched this scholarship scheme in 2023, aimed at supporting academically gifted students from backward classes who face financial challenges. On October 30, 2023, a decision was made to provide funds for 75 deserving students from the VJNT, OBC, and SBC communities. Officials indicate that the number of beneficiaries may rise in the future.

The process for selecting the students involved the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department calling for applications. A committee, led by the Director of the Backward Bahujan Welfare Department in Pune, reviewed and categorized the applicants based on the World QS rankings of their chosen universities. The final list was presented to the Mahayuti government and approved on September 26.

Importantly, students receiving these scholarships are expected to serve the country upon completing their education abroad, ensuring their contributions benefit India in the long term.