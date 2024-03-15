Maharashtra: Mahayuti Alliance Nears Conclusion On Seat Sharing, Resolution Expected By Monday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(L) and Ajit Pawar(R) | ANI

The seat sharing issue among Mahayuti (Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar) alliance may conclude on Monday March 18. The alliance has taken a decision on 42 Loksabha seats but talks on six seats are pending. Shivsena MP Rahul Shewale informed FPJ that discussion on five to six seats are going on and it will conclude till Monday and the entire picture will be cleared on Monday March 18.

According to sources, Shivsena (Shinde ) will contest 13 seats, NCP will contest 6 seats and BJP will contest 26 Lok Sabha Seats in upcoming elections. It has also been said that discussion is also going on to give certain seats to Raj Thackeray led MNS. So it seems MNS will also benefit in the upcoming election. The seat sharing issue has been discussed among the Mahayuti for Many weeks.

Rahul Shewale was asked when the rift of Mahayuti over seat sharing will be resolved because the Model Code of conduct will be declared on Saturday. Shwale said " We will get 13 seats but our talks are going on five to six seats and till Monday the picture will be cleared."

Read Also Union Minister Piyush Goyal Kicks Off Mumbai North Campaign Amidst Maha Yuti Seat-Sharing...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also conducted three meetings with alliance parties and the rift of space allocation has not been solved yet. BJP has declared 20 candidates list recently and they will declare six more seats in next few days. remaining seats will be left for the alliance parties of BJP.

One seat of Amaravati will be left to Navnit Rana. Gadchiroli, South Mumbai are the seats of discussions.