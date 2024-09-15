Maharashtra: MahaGenco To Generate 8,000 Megawatts Of Solar Energy As A Part Of 'Vision 2030'

Mahagenco’s chairman and managing director P. Anbalagan | File

Maharashtra will generate 8,000 megawatts of solar energy with 3,500 megawatts capacity of pump storage by 2030 as a part of the first phase of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco)’s ‘Vision 2035’. The state-owned power generating company will systematically focus on development in the solar energy sector with an expenditure of Rs. 6,000 crores.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal at the FPJ Dialogue on Friday, Mahagenco’s chairman and managing director P. Anbalagan exclusively laid out the company’s ‘Vision 2035’ which has a detailed roadmap to the company’s expansion plan of generating electricity. ‘Vision 2035’ will be executed in two parts with the first phase to be completed by 2030, followed by the plan’s completion by 2035.

Sharing the 2035 plan for the first time, the senior official highlighted the company’s target to commission around 6,000 megawatts of solar energy along with 1,400 megawatts of pump storage by 2030. This will increase Maharashtra’s total solar energy generation to 8,000 megawatts and pump storage capacity to 3,500 megawatts. The plan also includes manufacturing 50,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.

Anbalagan said, “To expand electricity generation, our prime focus is on solar energy. With the increase in solar energy, we will also have to focus on balancing electricity distribution as the generation of electricity will be high during the day and low during night when it has more consumption. Therefore, pump storage is the future of electricity generation and it is greener than using disposable batteries.”

With 13.5 gigawatts, MahaGenco has the highest overall generation capacity and the highest thermal installed capacity amongst all the state power generation utilities in India. In terms of installed capacity, it is the second-highest generation company after NTPC.

The senior bureaucrat also highlighted that Mahagenco is working to provide power supply to farmers through Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana and solar powered water pumps under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The company will distribute 16,000 megawatts of electricity to agriculture feeders that will provide electricity to farmers during day hours. Simultaneously, the 10 lakh solar water pumps will be distributed to farmers across the state.

MahaGenco is planning to upgrade its 12 electricity generation plants across Nashik, Chandrapur and Bhusawal among others. Anbalagan highlighted that under the company’s pilot project, the green hydrogen plant in Bhusawal will be commissioned in October whereas a small capacity green ammonia plant will be set up near Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Uran.

After a long period, the government-owned company is aiming at turning into a profit-making firm this year with Rs. 6,900 crores of revenue receipts, which will be an increase of Rs. 1,600 crores than last year. The company, which was earlier spending around Rs. 700 crores every year on oil to fuel coal burning, is now aiming to save Rs. 500 crores this year. “We should efficiently use the resources available to us and therefore, I did some simple management corrections like depositing good quality coal and efficiently using it,” he added.

Anbalagan also highlighted the potential of wind energy in Maharashtra. He also added that MahaGenco is planning to set up hybrid wind and solar plants to generate around 500 megawatts of electricity. The potential places to set up these plants include Dhule, Igatpuri, Nashik and Ahmednagar among others.