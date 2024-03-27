Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: VBA Declares Its First List Of Candidates

VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar | PTI

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi has declared its first list of candidates for Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections. Taking To X (Formerly Twitter), VBA said, "The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi is pleased to declare its first list of candidates from Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections. The VBA State Committee has decided to support the candidate of Indian National Congress from Nagpur. The VBA State Committee has decided to support Shri Prakash Shendage (OBC Bahujan Party) from Sangli, if he contests". Aarti Hamal was found from North Goa's Mandrem, according to Goa police.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi is pleased to declare its first list of candidates from Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections.



• The VBA State Committee has decided to support the candidate of Indian National Congress from Nagpur



• The VBA State Committee has decided to… pic.twitter.com/gAkaAzudy7 — Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (@VBAforIndia) March 27, 2024

The list was declared after VBA Maharashtra State Committee held a meeting on March 26th in Akola, Maharashtra under the Presidentship of Rekha Thakur. The meeting was attended by VBA Maharashtra VP Siddharth Mokle and Mahila Aghadi General Secretary Arundathi Sihrsat. The VBA committee has decided not to field candidate from Nagpur Parliamentary constituency. VBA committee further reiterates that VBA will support the candidate of Indian National Congress from The Nagpur Parliamentary constituency. The Committee has decided to support the candidature of Prakash Shendage (OBC Bahujan Party) from Sangli Parliamentary Constituency if he contests.

On March 2019, ANI reported, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar offered to "lend full support" to the Congress on seven seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after he claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), were unwilling to listen to his party. In a letter to Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, Ambedkar requested him to enlist the names of 7 constituencies from the quota allotted to the Indian National Congress in the MVA. The state will vote in five phases for 48 constituencies in the upcoming general elections.

Lok sabha Elections 2024 would be held in seven phases starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.