Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Urges Prakash Ambedkar's VBA To Reconsider Alliance Decision

VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar | PTI

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is trying to persuade the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) to remain in the alliance. On Saturday, VBA leader and grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar Prakash Ambedkar had unilaterally declared that he was pulling out of the alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT).

He was apparently unhappy that the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is a constituent of the the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), was not giving him "adequate" number of seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said Ambedkar ought not to have declared the end of the alliance. "We were willing to concede four to five seats to the VBA. We are open to talks even now," he added.

Describing Ambedkar's decision as "unfortunate", Raut said his party would do everything possible to keen the alliance between the two parties in tact. Ambedkar may not be able win many seats on the basis of his own strength, but he can certainly damage the prospects of the candidates. He has also declared support for the Congress in seven seats.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is expected to release the full list of its candidates on Tuesday. Certain seats like Sangli are still contentious, but the party may not wait till the issues are resolved.