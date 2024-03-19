Prakash Ambedkar Announces Support To Congress On 7 Seats, Says Lost Faith In Uddhav and Sharad Pawar's Parties

Mumbai: Disagreement in Maharashtra's opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has become apparent with Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar's announcement of support for the Congress party on 7 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and his accusations against Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray's party of neglecting his party's interests.

VBA chief announced in a social media post on Tuesday, his intention to lend support to the Congress party on 7 Lok Sabha seats of the latter's choice. He also asked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to enlist the names of 7 constituencies from the quota allotted to the Congress in the MVA.

I wrote a letter to Indian National Congress President Shri @kharge earlier today.



I have 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐁𝐀’𝐬 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 @INCIndia 𝐨𝐧 7 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐭𝐫𝐚 , and requested Kharge ji to enlist me the names of 7… pic.twitter.com/OZwRt4nOKU — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) March 19, 2024

Taking to X, Prakash Ambedkar shared the letter written by him to Congress president.

In the letter to the Congress chief, he wrote that he could not engage in an extensive conversation during the Samapan Maha Samaroh of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on March 17, hence he is writing to him.

Expressing his displeasure over the delay in seat-sharing finalisation, he said that the MVA has been meeting without inviting VBA for any discussion.

Lost faith in SS (UBT) & NCP (SP): Ambedkar

Hitting out at Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), he said, "We have lost faith in both of these parties due to their unequal attitude towards VBA in the MVA."

Reiterating VBA's firm stand against the BJP, he said that VBA's prime agenda remains the same: to unseat the fascist, divisive, undemocratic BJP-RSS government.

"With this thought, I have decided to lend VBA's full support to the Indian National Congress on 7 seats in Maharashtra," he added.

He requested Kharge to give him the list of seven constituencies from the quota allotted to the grand old party in the MVA on which VBA workers will lend their complete ground and strategic support to the candidates of the Congress party.

Leaving scope for a possible alliance between the Congress party and VBA, Ambedkar said that this proposal is not only in goodwill but also an extension of a friendly hand for a possible alliance in the future.