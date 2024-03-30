Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supriya Sule VS Sunetra Pawar In NCP's Stronghold Baramati

Baramati Braces For Supriya Sule VS Sunetra Pawar Showdown | ANI File Photo

The battlelines have been drawn for the battle of Baramati. While NCP led by Sharad Pawar announced its decision to field sitting M.P. Supriya Sule, her cousin and deputy CM Ajit Pawar said his wife Sunetra will be the nominee of the NCP helmed by him.

With ex-minister Vijay Shivtare of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) agreeing to withdraw from the fray, Baramati will witness a battle royale between Supriya and Sunetra. The BJP's gameplan of splitting opposition parties has now fractured Maharashtra's most political family of the Pawars.

Supriya is heavily banking on her father and seniormost leader of the state, Sharad Pawar, and her own track record as a performing M.P. Her father has assiduously mentored her over the years.

Sule VS Pawar: Family Dynamics And Political Stakes In Baramati Election

In sharp contrast, Sunetra is a novice in politics who has preferred to be in the shadow of her husband. Really speaking the tussle is between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar.

It is learnt that till the eleventh hour efforts were being made by well-wishers of the Pawars to prevent a split in the power family. However, both the uncle and nephew have made a prestige issue of winning the seat, which until recently, was a pocket borough of Pawar Sr. If Supriya loses then it will mark the end of her father's long poitical career. It is learnt that Manoj Jarange Patil, who spearheaded the Maratha reservation agitation, will campaign for Supriya.

Sule VS Pawar: Strategies & Concerns In Battle For Baramati

The BJP, which is backing Sunetra, is planning to mobilise the support of the Dhangar community, which constitutes about 40 % of voters, in her favour. The party recently won over Dhangar leader Mahadev Jankar on its side.

Funds are no problem for both the candidates. And there are fears that money and muscle power will play a major role. Office bearers and members of the slew of sugar factories in the sprawling constituency are also expected to have a decisive impact on the poll's outcome.