 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rane, Archana, Patil File Nominations For Hot Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rane, Archana, Patil File Nominations For Hot Seats

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rane, Archana, Patil File Nominations For Hot Seats

Rane submitted the papers in the presence of Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant and his brother Kiran, who earlier wanted to contest from the same seat.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Union minister Narayan Rane | PTI

Mumbai: Key contenders on Friday filed their nominations for high-stakes seats like Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Sangli and Dharashiv. BJP's Narayan Rane and Archana Patil from Ajit camp completed formalities for Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Dharashiv seats, respectively. Likewise, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chadrahar Patil filed his nomination for the Sangli seat, which was claimed by his party and the Congress.

Read Also
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout At 54.85% In 5 Seats Till 5 Pm; 47.91% In Nagpur
article-image

Rane submitted the papers in the presence of Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant and his brother Kiran, who earlier wanted to contest from the same seat. Education minister Deepak Kesarkar also joined him to show unity among the Mahayuti alliance. Not to mention, public works department minister Ravindra Chavan and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Savant were also present. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar accompanied Patil during the process. He also prayed at dargah in Dharashiv.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rane, Archana, Patil File Nominations For Hot Seats

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rane, Archana, Patil File Nominations For Hot Seats

Mumbai News: Kandivali Housing Society Cuts Trees, No FIR Despite BMC Plaints

Mumbai News: Kandivali Housing Society Cuts Trees, No FIR Despite BMC Plaints

Mumbai News: On Ambedkar Jayanti, Man Sacked For Caste

Mumbai News: On Ambedkar Jayanti, Man Sacked For Caste

Mumbai: Cipla Faces ₹1.83 Crore GST Penalty For Inadmissible Transitional Credit Claim

Mumbai: Cipla Faces ₹1.83 Crore GST Penalty For Inadmissible Transitional Credit Claim

Thane: Teachers' Body Moves HC Against Poll Duty 'Diktat'

Thane: Teachers' Body Moves HC Against Poll Duty 'Diktat'