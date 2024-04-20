Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rane, Archana, Patil File Nominations For Hot Seats

Union minister Narayan Rane | PTI

Mumbai: Key contenders on Friday filed their nominations for high-stakes seats like Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Sangli and Dharashiv. BJP's Narayan Rane and Archana Patil from Ajit camp completed formalities for Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Dharashiv seats, respectively. Likewise, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chadrahar Patil filed his nomination for the Sangli seat, which was claimed by his party and the Congress.

Rane submitted the papers in the presence of Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant and his brother Kiran, who earlier wanted to contest from the same seat. Education minister Deepak Kesarkar also joined him to show unity among the Mahayuti alliance. Not to mention, public works department minister Ravindra Chavan and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Savant were also present. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar accompanied Patil during the process. He also prayed at dargah in Dharashiv.