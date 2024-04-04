Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Releases Second List Of Candidates For Beed And Bhiwandi Constituency

Sharad Pawar | Twitter

NCP Sharadchandra Pawar (SP) party has declared its second list of candidate on Thursday. Bajrang Sonwane from Beed and Suresh Mhatre from Bhiwandi will contest election from the NCP SP party. Still party has not declared candidate on Raver, Satara and Madha seat. NCP SP will contest ten loksabha seats from Maharashtra and it has declared it's seven candidates from Maharashtra.

Bajarang Sonawane To Contest From Beed Constituency

Bajarang Sonwane and Jyoti Mete were two names were in the talks for the Beed constituency but party has given preference to Bajarang Sonwane. Now, Sonwane has direct fight with BJP Candidate Pankaja Munde.

Sonwane is considered as strong supporter of Ajit Pawar and Dhananjay Munde he left NCP party and joined NCP SP last month. He has done good work in Sugar industry and made his strong public contact. He was NCP district president and deputy chairman of Beed Zila parishad. Last election Pritam Munde of BJP had defeated him in Loksabha elections. After vertical split in NCP he went with the Ajit Pawar. Joining NCP SP is considered as big jolt to Dhananjay Munde in Beed district.

Suresh Mhatre To Contest From Bhiwandi Constituency

Moreover, NCP SP has given Bhiwandi ticket to Suresh Mhatre alias Balya mama. Mhatre has straight fight with Kapil Patil of BJP. There were dispute among the Congress and NCP SP over the seat of Bhiwandi. NCP SP party leadership was searching for strong contender against Kapil Patil. Suresh Mhatre was defeated by Kapil Patil in 2014 Loksabha elections. In the year, 2019 when Shivsena and BJP contested election together at that time Patil had opposed Mhatre since then enmity among both the politicians started increasing. After declaration of his name Mhatre expressed gratitude of Sharad Pawar for allotting ticket to him.