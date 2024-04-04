Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: No One Can Change The Contitution, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

No one can change the Constitution or curtail the rights provided to citizens, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

The BJP leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the top post owing to the rights given under the Constitution.

Addressing a rally taken out before BJP nominee Anup Dhotre filed his nomination for the Akola Lok Sabha seat, Fadnavis noted that the saffron outfit is often accused by its rivals of trying to change the Constitution, but this narrative has absolutely no basis.

No one can change the Constitution as long as the moon, sun, and stars are there, he said.

Fadnavis claimed the Congress never allowed social reformer Dr BR Ambedkar to get elected in polls and the national party will do the same now with his grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, who is the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) candidate from Akola.

The BJP is seeking votes for Modi, during whose tenure 25 crore people have come out of poverty and India has become the worlds fifth largest economy, he claimed.

Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule were among those present at the rally.