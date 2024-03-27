Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All About 5 Seats Going For Polls In 1st Phase On April 19

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Mumbai: Maharashtra is set to go for polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 19. In the first phase, Nagpur, Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST), Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur and Ramtek (SC) constituencies will go to the polls from Maharashtra's east Vidarbha region. The deadline for filing nominations for these seats is March 27.

The electoral landscape in Vidarbha is set for an interesting showdown as the Congress party prepares to contest all five seats in the initial phase of the general elections. On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will vie for four seats, with the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, eyeing one constituency.

Lets have a look at the close battles in all five constituencies:

Nagpur:

In Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to contest for the third consecutive term from the prestigious Lok Sabha constituency. His candidacy, however, faced suspense and delay, leading to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's public criticism of the BJP's initial candidate list.

Ultimately, Congress nominated Vikas Thakre, the sitting MLA from Nagpur West, to challenge Gadkari's stronghold. Thakre expressed determination, stating that no seat is safe in the electoral arena and pledging to fulfill his party's mandate with the utmost strength.

Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST):

The Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) constituency presents a unique electoral landscape, characterised by its vast geographical expanse and the presence of tribal communities amidst Naxal insurgency concerns. Despite demands from its ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), BJP opted to field sitting MP Ashok Nete, standing firm on its decision.

Congress, on the other hand, introduced Dr. Namdev Kirsan, a former state government employee, as its candidate, opting for a fresh face to represent the constituency.

Bhandara-Gondiya:

Bhandara-Gondiya, spanning across two districts, holds importance as the home constituency of Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. While speculations initially pointed towards Patole's candidacy, the party nominated Dr. Prashant Padole, his trusted associate and distant relative, to contest for the seat. BJP reaffirmed candidature of sitting MP Sunil Mendhe, as Patole stepped aside, endorsing his loyal aide.

Chandrapur:

Chandrapur emerges as a focal point in the first phase of Maharashtra's elections, with Maharashtra's Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar aiming to reclaim the seat previously held by Congress. Following the untimely demise of the incumbent, Balu Dhanorkar, Congress nominated his wife, Pratibha Dhanorkar, stirring controversy amid internal dissent.

Despite calls for leadership change within Congress, senior leader Vijay Wadettiwar's daughter was overlooked, prompting speculations of discord within the party ranks.

Read Also Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: VBA Declares Its First List Of Candidates

Ramtek (SC):

The Ramtek (SC) constituency witnessed intense political wrangling, with Congress managing to secure the seat amidst internal discord and defections. The nomination of Rashmi Barve by Congress faced opposition from within the party, particularly from Kishor Gajbhiye, raising questions about the unity and coherence of the Congress leadership.

MLA Raju Parwe's defection from Congress to CM Shinde's Shiv Sena further complicated matters. Interestingly, Raju Parwe made a switch to the Shiv Sena camp, potentially looking for a ticket to contest the Ramtek (SC) seat.

2019 Lok Sabha Election Results Nagpur GEN Ramtek SC Bhandara-Gondiya GEN Gadchiroli-Chimur ST Chandrapur GEN

About Lok Sabha Elections Schedule

Maharashtra's Lok Sabha elections will be conducted across five phases—April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The election results will be annouced on June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls, consisting of seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will cover 543 constituencies nationwide.