Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 147 Public Meetings Held By State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule For Organisational Planning & Campaigning

Mumbai: Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state president of the BJP, travelled across Maharashtra for organisational planning and campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections. This was his second consecutive state tour in terms of organisational programs since taking on the role of president.

About The Meetings Held By State BJP President

He held a total of 147 public meetings and 86 poll-planning meetings. His travel plans for campaigning were based on the phases of the election. Believing in the 'Contact to Support' policy, Bawankule took on the dual responsibility of directly communicating with the workers and appealing to the voters during the campaign.

During this period, he emphasized organizing “Namo Samvad” meetings to guide local office bearers, workers, super warriors, Shakti Kendra heads, and booth heads.

The Central Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha elections on March 16. On the same day, Bawankule called a meeting of the state BJP's election planning committee. This election campaign journey continued until May 18, the last day of campaigning in the fifth-phase constituencies, with a meeting held in Kurla for the campaign of BJP-Mahayuti candidate Adv Ujjwal Nikam in the North Central Mumbai constituency.

During this period, he participated in meetings with leaders Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, Ramdas Athawale, Raj Thackeray, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar