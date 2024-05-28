Maharashtra Politics: 'Ajit Pawar's NCP Should Get 80-90 Seats In Upcoming Assembly Election,' Says Party Leader Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: The Lok Sabha elections have not finished in the country yet, but the winds of State assembly started blowing in Maharashtra. On Monday, tug of war was seen between the NCP and BJP over the seat sharing formula for the assembly election which is likely to be held in October 2024.

Chhagan Bhujbal On Seat Sharing Formula For The Up-Coming Vidhan Sabha Election

NCP leader and cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal has claimed that Ajit Pawar's NCP should get 80-90 seats in the up-coming Vidhan Sabha election. However, DCM Devendra Fadnavis made it clear that the BJP is a big party in the alliance and that it will get more seats than the other two alliance parties. Enough seats will be given to the NCP and Shiv Sena after discussion, he added.

In the Lok Sabha election, Mahayuti allies were disappointed in the seat-sharing deal. The BJP played a big brother's role and stole a major chunk of the seats. It contested 28 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 15 seats. The NCP contested only four seats, in which Parbhani seat was given to the RSP's Mahadev Jankar and Osmanabad was given to Archana Patil, who left the BJP and joined the NCP for the sake of contesting the election.

While speaking during the NCP state convention in Mumbai on Monday, Bhujbal said, “The BJP had given a promise of 80-90 seats in the State assembly election. We should not fight to get seats, like in the Lok Sabha election. We should get our rights.”

Bhujbal said during his speech that BJP had given slogan of 400 plus seats. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar termed as an “outright lie” the claim made by his uncle and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar that the undivided party would have split in 2004 had it staked the claim for the Maharashtra chief minister's post.

“I was there (in decision-making). Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare, and Praful Patel were also there (at the party meeting). We all wanted to have the chief minister's post with our party,” he claimed. I was not keen on becoming the chief minister at that time, Ajit Pawar quipped.