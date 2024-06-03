Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: High Anxiety Grips Political Parties Ahead Of Counting

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

Mumbai: With the results of the Lok Sabha elections only a few hours away, there is high anxiety in political circles in the state. Even though almost all the exit polls had predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the cadre has adopted a wait-and-watch attitude because in the past exit pollsters have gone wrong in their assessments. Senior BJP leader Atul Shah appears to be the only BJP neta who is convinced that the exit polls can't go wrong. He has already placed orders for thousands of "ladoos" for distribution on Tuesday.

Supporters of the INDIA Alliance are deeply upset about the exit polls. In fact they are demoralised. Nevertheless they are hoping against hope that the pollsters will be proved wrong by voters on tension Tuesday. Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the opposition had campaigned extensively despite the scorching heat. They covered every district and targeted PM Modi and the BJP at every meeting.

The poll results are crucial for Uddhav Thackeray because a severe setback would not only affect his stature, but also make it difficult for the Shiv Sena (UBT) to contest the upcoming assembly polls and elections to the BMC. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut pooh poohed the exit polls and alleged that they were manipulated. He said the MVA will perform better than the Maha Yuti.

All eyes are on Baramati where Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit have fought a bitter proxy war. Ajit Pawar fielded his wife Sunetra to challenge sitting M.P. Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar. A defeat in Baramati will draw the curtains on Pawar Sr's political future. On the other hand, if Sunetra is defeated then the clamour for the removal of Ajit Pawar from the deputy chief minister's post will grow loud.

Both the Maha Yuti and the MVA conducted a high-voltage blitzkreig of a campaign which was conducted in five phases. Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah addressed several rallies across the state, while the PM held a vastly successful roadshow in Mumbai. The BJP had taken a calculated risk by denying a ticket to sitting M.P.s like Gopal Shetty, Manoj Kotak and Poonam Mahajan and even fielded non-political persons like advocate Ujwal Nikam.

For chief minister Eknath Shinde the poll is a litmus test. Even though the Election Commission of India had declared his party as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the symbol of Bow and Arrow, which is familiar to lakhs of Shiv Sainiks, still the real test on the streets where it clashed politically with the Shiv Sena (UBT). A setback in the polls could make Shinde's position shaky. In any case, the BJP, which is the largest party, is keen on occupying the CM's share so that it will be to lead the ruling coalition into the battlefield in the assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Ravi Rana MLA whose wife Navneet contested the LS polls from Amravati on a BJP ticket created a controversy on Monday by claiming that within 20 days of the poll results, Uddhav Thackeray will join hands with the BJP all over again. Thackeray supporters, however, dismissed this claim and said it proved that the BJP was unsure of securing a majority. Incidentally, Modi himself had declared at a poll rally recently that he is willing to extend help to Uddhav and his family in any non-political matter. Modi explained his offer by stating that he would do this since he held the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray in high esteem.