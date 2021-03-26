Maharashtra logs 36,902 new corona cases in past 24 hrs

Maharashtra continues to report the highest single-day cases for the second day in a row. The state reported close to 37,000 cases on Friday, with 36,902 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 26,27,735 cases so far. It is the highest single-day case since the pandemic outbreak, the previous highest was 35,952 which was reported just a day before.

Meanwhile the city also recorded more than 5,000 cases for the third consecutive on Friday, with 5,513 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 3,85,628 cases till now.

Moreover, the COVID death toll in the state and city has touched 53,907 and 11,629 fatalities respectively, with 112 and nine deaths in the last 24 hours respectively. The recovery rate has dropped to 88 per cent respectively both in Maharashtra and Mumbai.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state-appointed task force, said, Maharashtra will see a huge spike and record number of cases as the number of tests have increased. “The public health department has projected that Maharashtra would see 300,000 active cases by April 4 going by the surge of Covid-19 cases. It wanted to beef up the hospital infrastructure and ensure beds are available to those who need it. It warned that the death count on April 4 can reach 64,613 from 53,907 today,” he said. Moreover they have also warned that steps to be taken to ensure social distancing in vaccination centres or else it could be places of super spreaders.