Maharashtra logs 3,579 new COVID cases, 70 die

Maharashtra reported 3,579 new COVID-19 infections and 70 pandemic fatalities on Thursday, pushing its tally of positive cases to 19,81,623 while death toll touched 50,291 till now. The recovery rate of the state is constant at 94.75 per cent for the last three months. As many as 3,309 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, increasing the recoveries to 18,77,588.

Mumbai reported 607 new cases and nine COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, increasing the total count to 3,01,078 and 11,219 patients succumbed to the disease so far in the city. “Eight of nine patients had comorbidities. However, two patients who died were below 40 years of age. One death was between 40 to 60 years, six deaths were above 60 years of age,” said senior health official.

The declining COVID curve has continued since mid-November and December despite fear of a surge. Data by the state health department showed that December 2020 recorded a drop of 60 per cent and 84 per cent as compared to total COVID-19 cases in November and September, respectively. The case load in December dropped by around 70 per cent as compared to May last year.

“Even though we are in a better situation than what we were in May and September, strict use of masks and social distancing needs to be continued. Whatever we could achieve so far is because of the relentless efforts of our civic staff, said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner.