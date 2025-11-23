Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: SEC Allows Online Objections After Opposition Flags Flaws In Draft Voter Lists

SEC opens online window for objections after complaints over draft voter lists | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 22: A day after Opposition leaders flagged alleged flaws in the voter lists released on Thursday, the State Election Commission on Saturday said objections and suggestions can now be submitted online.

Deadline for Objections Set for November 27

The draft voters' list was published for the ongoing municipal council and nagar panchayat polls and the upcoming schedule for the municipal corporation. The deadline set by the SEC to register objections and suggestions is November 27.

Citizens Can Verify Names on SEC Portal

Citizens can check their names and verify details from the draft lists by visiting the SEC portal and filing objections or suggestions, and they can also approach the municipal commissioner concerned.

Move Comes After Allegations of Irregularities

The SEC move comes in the backdrop of the allegations that started coming in over the voters' list. On Friday, Shiv Sena UBT leader MLA Aaditya Thackeray claimed irregularities in the draft lists, quoting the electoral rolls for the BMC elections. Voters have been shifted to wards where the BJP is weak, said the Worli MLA, alleging the SEC was working for the BJP.

Concerns Over Non-Machine-Readable Lists

The draft lists are not machine-readable, and one has to go through the 45,000 names to check a specific voter’s name. At some places, voters from a particular building have been split, he has alleged.

Lists to Be Used for 29 Municipal Corporations

The voters’ list, prepared with July 1 as the qualifying date, will be used for elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, the SEC said in a release.

Assembly Rolls Serve as Base; Only Clerical Errors Can Be Challenged

Voters' list prepared for the state assembly elections held last year will serve as the base voters' list, the poll body has said. No additions, deletions or corrections of voter names or addresses can be carried out during this process.

The ward-wise lists are required to mirror the Assembly electoral rolls exactly. However, objections may be filed in cases of clerical mistakes during segregation, such as incorrect ward allocation or a voter's name missing in the ward list despite being present in the Assembly roll, says the SEC.

