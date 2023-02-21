Maharashtra Legislative Council will see CM and LOP from the same party

FPJ

Mumbai: The Maharashtra's Legislative Council will see an unusual picture when it resumes work on February 27. The Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition will be from the same party.

This comes after the Election Commission allotted Shiv Sena’s name and symbol to Eknath Shinde last week.

The changing dynamic

The Uddhav camp has refused to respect the whip of Shinde's Shivsena. Anil Parab, MLC from Uddhav camp said that the whip of Shinde group is not applicable to them. "EC while giving two symbols to both factions had accepted that these are different groups. We are a group other than Shinde so there is no provision in law to force us to accept their (Shinde's) whip," said Parab.

Also, no member of the Uddhav camp from the Legislative Council has left the fold and joined Shinde camp. That's why the strength of the party in council is intact. At the same time, alliance partners of Uddhav camp - NCP and Congress are also with Uddhav.

Generally CM and LOP come from different parties. In the assembly, Ajit Pawar is LOP who is from NCP. But in the council, the situation would be different now.