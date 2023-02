Eknath Shinde tells media to call his party 'Shiv Sena', CM named Sena chief

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was named as party president of the Shiv Sena during the national executive meeting of the party on Tuesday, a day after EC stamped his group as the 'real' Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has demanded that they be referred to as "Shiv Sena" by the media, rather than being called the "Shinde camp." This comes after the Election Commission recognized their claim to being the original party in the ongoing dispute with the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, and the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde is asserting their right to the party's name.

๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜† ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€

On Tuesday evening, ahead of the group's first national executive meeting, a letter was sent by the party secretary, Sanjay Bhaurao More, requesting media organisations to use "Shiv Sena" as the reference when mentioning the party.

โ€œAs per the order of the Election Commission of India, instead of referring as Shinde camp, it should be described as Shiv Sena. A detailed information should be given to your representatives for further coverage,โ€ the letter said, CNBC TV18 reported.

Previously, the Shinde group was known as "Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena" while the Uddhav Thackeray group was referred to as "Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)."

The split occurred when Eknath Shinde led a revolt in the Shiv Sena party, resulting in the collapse of the NCP-Congress backed Uddhav Thackeray government last year.

๐—ก๐—ผ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜ƒ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฎ ๐—•๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜† ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜†: ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ

According to Maharashtra cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar, the Shinde camp is not interested in taking control of the Shiv Sena Bhavan or any other property associated with the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led camp. Kesarkar alleged that Thackeray was attempting to gain sympathy by raising the issue following a ruling by the Election Commission.

