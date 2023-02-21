Eknath Shinde tells media to call his party 'Shiv Sena', CM named Sena chief

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was named as party president of the Shiv Sena during the national executive meeting of the party on Tuesday, a day after EC stamped his group as the 'real' Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has demanded that they be referred to as "Shiv Sena" by the media, rather than being called the "Shinde camp." This comes after the Election Commission recognized their claim to being the original party in the ongoing dispute with the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, and the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde is asserting their right to the party's name.

𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

On Tuesday evening, ahead of the group's first national executive meeting, a letter was sent by the party secretary, Sanjay Bhaurao More, requesting media organisations to use "Shiv Sena" as the reference when mentioning the party.

“As per the order of the Election Commission of India, instead of referring as Shinde camp, it should be described as Shiv Sena. A detailed information should be given to your representatives for further coverage,” the letter said, CNBC TV18 reported.

Previously, the Shinde group was known as "Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena" while the Uddhav Thackeray group was referred to as "Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)."

The split occurred when Eknath Shinde led a revolt in the Shiv Sena party, resulting in the collapse of the NCP-Congress backed Uddhav Thackeray government last year.

𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝘃 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗮 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘆: 𝗞𝗲𝘀𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗮𝗿

According to Maharashtra cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar, the Shinde camp is not interested in taking control of the Shiv Sena Bhavan or any other property associated with the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led camp. Kesarkar alleged that Thackeray was attempting to gain sympathy by raising the issue following a ruling by the Election Commission.

