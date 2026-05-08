Maharashtra Launches Ambitious Drive To Digitise Land Records Dating Back To 1865 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a major push towards digitisation and citizen-friendly governance, the Maharashtra Stamps and Registration Department has launched an ambitious project to digitise historical property records dating back to 1865, allowing citizens to search and access documents online from anywhere in the future.

The effort to fast-track the Digitisation Project of Historical Records has gathered momentum after the appointment of a specialised firm to undertake the exercise using modern scientific methods. According to a senior government official, the project will involve document assessment, preventive conservation, restoration, highquality scanning, indexing, metadata entry and secure cloud storage through an AIenabled Document Management System (DMS).

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The large-scale initiative covers the digitisation, scanning and long-term preservation of records maintained in registration offices across Maharashtra between 1865 and 2001.

These include registers, printed records, marriage records, and documents preserved in film, microfilm and CD formats at the Government Photo Registration Office in Pune for the period from 1927 to 2001.

Officials said all records from 2001 onwards have already been digitised. With the inclusion of older historical records, citizens will soon be able to access property-related documents through the eSearch system without visiting government offices.

The move is expected to significantly simplify property transactions by enabling easier document searches and helping establish clear ownership and title records. It will also ensure long-term preservation of historically and legally significant documents while reducing the risk of records being damaged, lost or destroyed.

The department believes the initiative will improve transparency, reduce delays and cut costs associated with document retrieval. Digital backups are also expected to protect records during disasters such as floods or fires.

Calling it a major step towards paperless and transparent administration, officials said the project marks an important milestone in the digitisation journey of Maharashtra’s Registration and Stamps Department.

Systematic land records in Maharashtra became widely available from around 1865, when the British colonial administration launched comprehensive scientific surveys and settlement operations under the Bombay Revenue Survey. The move was aimed at streamlining land revenue collection under the Rayatwari system after earlier methods were found to be inconsistent and inefficient.

This period laid the foundation for standardised and permanent land documentation, including the widely used 7/12 extract. Before this, land surveys were either fragmented or too rudimentary to ensure accurate assessment of land area, ownership and soil quality. Following the fall of the Peshwa regime in 1818, the British sought to eliminate intermediaries and establish direct revenue arrangements with cultivators, a process that matured fully by the mid-19th century.

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The legal framework for maintaining formal land records was strengthened through legislative measures introduced in 1865 and later refined through the 1867 and 1879 Acts. These laws enabled the official recording of land rights at a time when land values and transactions were steadily increasing.

The period also coincided with expanding urbanisation, creating the need to distinguish agricultural land from developing urban and municipal areas. Although some records existed before this era, they were largely based on older pre-colonial systems that relied on uneven assessments and sparse documentation. The post-1865 reforms introduced a far more durable, standardised and traceable land records system, much of which continues to form the backbone of Maharashtra’s land administration today.