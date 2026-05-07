Mumbai Property Owner Alleges Forged Rent Receipts Submitted To Electricity Department; FIR Registered In Colaba | file pic

Mumbai: A property owner from Pydhonie has alleged that two tenants submitted forged rent receipts to the electricity department to obtain benefits and falsely establish tenancy rights, following which a criminal case was registered at Colaba Police Station.

According to FIR, Complainant Mohammed Ali Abdul Kadar Patel (51), a businessman residing at Nakida Street, Motiwala Building, Pydhonie, he has been engaged in the property business.

Patel stated that on February 12, 2026, PSI Rohini Dhere contacted him on his mobile phone and called him to Colaba Police Station in connection with an inquiry regarding a complaint filed by him against Anis Umar Wadia and his mother Ruksana Umar Wadia.

Patel said that in November 2021, he had purchased the property located at “13/15, Motiwala Manzil, Kolsa Street, opposite Pydhonie Police Station, Mumbai” from Ajay Hiralal Parakh and others. At the time of purchase, the previous owners allegedly handed over tenant lists and other relevant documents to him. After the transaction, the previous owners issued a “Letter of Attornment” dated November 18, 2021, informing all tenants that Patel had become the new landlord of the property.

Patel further stated that in December 2021, he sent letters by post to all tenants seeking Know Your Tenant (KYT) details. In response, Anis Wadia, son of late tenant Umar Hasan Wadia, visited his office and submitted a written application along with supporting documents. Anis allegedly informed Patel that their surname was “Wadia” and not “Wadhwa” as reflected in the tenant records, and requested correction in the tenant list.

The documents submitted allegedly included old rent receipts from 2020, Aadhaar card and death certificate of Umar Hasan Wadia, ration card copies, electricity bills, Aadhaar cards of Ruksana Wadia, Anis Wadia, and his brother Yunus Wadia, along with a list of family members residing in the premises.

During verification of the documents, Patel claimed he noticed discrepancies as the Wadia family was occupying Room Nos. 13 and 14, whereas their electricity bill and ration card mentioned Room No. 7. When questioned about the discrepancy, Anis allegedly replied that the room number had been reflected in that manner since earlier times. Patel stated that he had instructed him to get the records corrected at the earliest.

Patel also stated that after taking over the building, he renamed “Motiwala Manzil” as “Patel Mansion” and from May 2022 onwards started issuing printed rent receipts to all tenants under the new building name. He said rent receipts for Rooms 13 and 14 continued to be issued in the name of late Umar Hasan Wadia.

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According to Patel, he later corresponded with the office of the Divisional Engineer, Consumer Service, B-Ward, Electric House, Colaba, regarding consumer records linked to the premises. He alleged that Ruksana Umar Wadia and Anis Umar Wadia prepared forged and fabricated rent receipts for their wrongful gain and submitted the same before the electricity department authorities. Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered against

Ruksana Umar Wadia and Anis Umar Wadia Colaba Police Station and further investigation is underway.

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