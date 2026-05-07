Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh Opposes Proposed Devsthan Land Transfer Law, Warns Of Statewide Agitation | Video | X / SG_HJS

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh has opposed a proposed law by the Maharashtra government’s Revenue Department to transfer Devsthan Inam and temple lands to tenants, leaseholders and occupants, warning that the move could trigger a state-wide agitation if implemented.

The organisation’s national organiser, Sunil Ghanwat, alleged that the proposed legislation was unjust and unconstitutional. He claimed the move could pave the way for the destruction of Hindu temple properties and benefit land mafias and builders.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Mahasangh argued that under Hindu law, temple property belongs to the deity and neither trustees nor the government have the authority to transfer such land to private parties. Ghanwat further stated that various Supreme Court and High Court judgments had clarified that tenants cannot acquire ownership rights over Devsthan lands.

The organisation also questioned what it described as discriminatory treatment between Waqf and temple properties. Referring to a 2016 government circular protecting Waqf properties in land records, Mahasangh leaders asked why similar protection was not being extended to Hindu temple lands.

National spokesperson Chetan Rajhans warned that the proposed law would violate constitutional guarantees under Articles 25, 26 and 300A and undermine the financial autonomy of temples. He said temples were centres of Maharashtra’s cultural, religious and social life and should remain protected from administrative interference.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Mahasangh placed five key demands before the government, including immediate withdrawal of the draft law, clear non-transferable status for Devsthan lands in land records, enactment of a stringent anti-land-grabbing law, appointment of a Special Investigation Team to probe past encroachments and forged records, and establishment of fast-track courts to resolve pending disputes within six months.

The organisation warned that failure to address these demands could result in a massive statewide protest movement involving temple trusts, devotees and Hindu organisations.