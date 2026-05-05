Lord Ganapathi Idol Returns To Rebuilt Matunga Temple After 3 Years As New Stone-And-Wood Shrine Opens On Wednesday |

Mumbai: A Lord Ganapathi idol, relocated to Shankara Mattham in Matunga after its original temple was cleared for redevelopment, will be reconsecrated on Wednesday at a newly constructed stone-and-wood shrine at its former site, marking its ceremonial return.

Three-day celebration began on May 4 at Matunga

The three-day celebration, marking the opening of the Sri Prasanna Ganapathi Temple at Jade Acharya Building, began on May 4. Krishna Acharya, a member of the family that built the temple 40 years ago in the compound of the building they owned, said that they had brought the idol, made by renowned based sculptor R G Shenoy, from Mangaluru for their home. “The 400-kg idol was kept on the ground floor of our home for six months. We were advised by an astrologer to consecrate a temple for the idol. We had no intention of building a temple initially,” said Acharya.

The temple became a popular place of worship in Matunga. The temple was built in 1987 by K Yadav Acharya, Around three years ago, when it was decided to redevelop the building, the idol was shifted to its temporary home in Shankara Mattham, a large temple complex in the vicinity.

The new temple, built in South Indian style by Gujarat-based Sompuras, who are experts in traditional stone architecture, is managed by the business family.

The consecration ceremonies feature a comprehensive schedule of traditional poojas and homas. Highlights include the initial Pratishta Pooja, Maharashtra Pujas, an Atharvashirsha Ganayaga, and the culminating Brahma Kumbhabhisheka on May 6.

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