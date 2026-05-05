Turbhe Firm's Former Senior Executive Flees After Allegedly Siphoning Off ₹43.56 Lakh, APMC Police Register Case | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A former senior executive of a Turbhe-based firm allegedly duped the company of Rs 43.56 lakh and fled, with the APMC police registering a case against him and his father for misappropriation.

Accused Nazar Mohammad worked since November 2024

The accused, identified as Nazar Mohammad Ammar Bahauddin (31), a resident of Kalyan, had been working as a senior executive at General Diagnostic International Pvt. Ltd. since November 12, 2024. He was entrusted with handling the company’s bank transactions, a responsibility he allegedly misused.

According to police, between June 15, 2025, and February 14, 2026, the accused transferred Rs 38,72,745 to his own account in Kotak Mahindra Bank and Rs 85,044 to his ICICI Bank account. Additionally, Rs 2,75,572 was transferred to the account of his father, Ammar Gulam Gaus Bahauddin, while Rs 1,23,000 was diverted to other bank accounts.

Transferred Rs 38.72 lakh to his own account

To avoid detection, the accused allegedly resigned abruptly on February 14, without informing the company. The fraud came to light after a supplier complained of non-payment, prompting the company to conduct an internal audit.

"The audit by the company revealed that the accused had siphoned off Rs 43.56 lakh from the company’s accounts and manipulated financial records. Following this, Assistant Vice President Manjit Kartar Singh lodged a complaint with us," a police officer from APMC police station said.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Nazar Mohammad Ammar Bahauddin and his father under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and have initiated further investigation.

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