Mumbai Healthcare Update: Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali To Become Super-Speciality Facility; BMC Orders Fast-Tracking Of ₹301.09 Crore Project

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr Vipin Sharma reviews redevelopment progress at Shatabdi Hospital and directs officials to fast-track the super-speciality project | File Photo

Mumbai, May 5: The Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai’s western suburbs is set to soon transform into a super-speciality facility, as Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr Vipin Sharma has directed officials to expedite redevelopment work.

Redevelopment plans and expansion

During a site visit to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Dr Sharma reviewed progress of the ongoing 325-bed super-speciality project and stressed timely completion. The upgraded facility will house advanced departments including oncology, cardiology, neurology, liver, and kidney care.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is undertaking the Rs 301.09 crore project at the Shatabdi Hospital campus in Kandivali (West), which also includes a residential hostel and allied infrastructure. The redevelopment aims to significantly enhance healthcare capacity in the western suburbs.

Rising demand and infrastructure review

Currently, the hospital has a capacity of 444 beds and caters to an estimated population of 3–4 million. With patient load rising, Dr Sharma instructed officials to explore adding extra floors to the existing structure.

He also reviewed requirements for NABH accreditation of hospital laboratories and inspected key departments such as ICU, OPD, operation theatres, and wards, interacting with patients during the visit.

Additional healthcare projects reviewed

Dr Sharma further visited the Topiwala Maternity Home in Goregaon, a 30-bed facility, to assess services and redevelopment progress. He also reviewed the Oshiwara Maternity Home project, which will expand to 150 beds.

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Emphasising urgency, Dr Sharma directed officials to prioritise and fast-track all redevelopment works to ensure improved and accessible healthcare services for residents of the western suburbs.

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