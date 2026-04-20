Mumbai: BMC Official Inspects M W Desai Hospital In Malad, Urges Better Patient Communication

BMC official inspects M W Desai Hospital in Malad, urging improved patient communication and care standards | File Photo

Mumbai, April 20: Emphasising the need for empathy in public healthcare, Dr Vipin Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs), on Monday urged doctors and staff at M W Desai Hospital in Malad to communicate with patients in a more compassionate manner and ensure proper counselling during treatment.

Inspection of hospital facilities and services

During the visit, the civic official inspected key departments, including the Outpatient Department (OPD) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU), to review their functioning and patient care systems. He also interacted with patients undergoing treatment to understand their concerns and gather feedback on services.

Accompanied by Dr Chandrakant Pawar, Chief Health Officer of peripheral hospitals, he also assessed the availability and condition of medical equipment, ambulance services, and other essential facilities. Officials briefed him on the hospital’s daily operations, patient load, and challenges faced by staff.

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Focus on cleanliness and service standards

Dr Sharma expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness and overall maintenance of the hospital premises, noting that hygienic conditions play a crucial role in patient recovery and confidence in public healthcare institutions.

He appreciated the efforts of the medical and support staff in maintaining service standards while catering to a large number of patients. The hospital, operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has been a 180-bed facility serving residents of the western suburbs since 1976.

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