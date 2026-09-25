Maharashtra Launches 3 New Model SROs In Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Nagpur To Enable Faster Property Registration |

Mumbai: Maharashtra has launched three new Model SubRegistrar Offices (SROs) in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur, taking the total number of such centres in the state to four. The first Model SRO was launched in Pune, while the latest centre in Mumbai was inaugurated at the Trade Center in BandraKurla Complex (BKC) on Thursday.

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The Model SROs will function as an optional alternative to existing government-run registration offices. Citizens can continue to register property documents at regular government SROs without paying any additional service fee, or opt for a Model SRO by paying `5,500 per registration.

The centres will facilitate registration of propertyrelated documents, including sale deeds, lease deeds, gift deeds, powers of attorney and wills. They have been designed with digital infrastructure and streamlined processes aimed at reducing waiting times and improving the registration experience.

The initiative is being implemented under a fiveyear contract awarded by the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Controller of Stamps to VFS Global, in consortium with WE Excel Software Pvt Ltd. The consortium has been tasked with establishing 60 Model SROs across Maharashtra in phases.

The `5,500 fee collected at the privately operated centres will form the revenue stream for the operator to meet the cost of running and maintaining the facilities. If registrations at a Model SRO exceed 50 in a year, the additional registration revenue will be shared with the state IGR, according to an IGR official.

Each Model SRO will have one government-appointed Sub-Registrar and one senior clerk, while the remaining personnel will be provided by the private operator. Government employees currently working at existing registration offices will initially be shifted to the Model SROs. The IGR has also received permission to recruit officials of the required grade, after which newly recruited government personnel will be posted at the Model SROs.

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The facilities include fully air-conditioned premises, waiting lounges with Wi-Fi, trained service executives, refreshments and water dispensers. Applicants can complete Public Data Entry on the IGR website, make payments through Pay 2 IGR and book appointments through the eStep In system.

Inspector General of Registration Ravindra Binwade said the expansion would provide a faster, more transparent and convenient property registration experience through modern infrastructure, digital systems and streamlined service delivery.

VFS Global, which is part of the consortium operating the Model SROs, manages applications for visa, passport and consular services for client governments. The consortium is also currently managing passport offices in Mumbai.

The Model SROs will operate alongside the existing government registration network, with government officials retaining oversight at the centres while the private operator provides the additional infrastructure and personnel.