 Maharashtra: Konkan Railway Police Arrest 2 Kerala Men With ₹5.60 Crore Worth Whale Vomit
The rare, waxy substance produced in the digestive tract of Sperm Whales and is highly sought after in the market for its use in medicines and the production of expensive perfumes.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 12:23 AM IST
The Konkan railway police have arrested two people with valuable and prohibited substance Whale Vomit, also called Ambergris worth Rs 5.60 crore. The arrest came following a tip-off received by Vinod Mishra, inspector of Railway Protection Force, Madgaon.

Sperm Whales, Ambergris & the arrests

The duo Arun, 30, and Nibin Varghese, 29, both hailing from Kerala, were intercepted at Madgaon railway station with 5,694 gram of the sticky brownish substance, suspected to be Ambergris, neatly packed in a carton. Ambergris is a rare, waxy substance produced in the digestive tract of Sperm Whales and is highly sought after in the market for its use in medicines and the production of expensive perfumes.

Sperm Whales, being protected species, are hunted for obtaining Ambergris from their digestive tracts, making the possession or trade of any by-products illegal under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The duo was later presented before the court, where a five-day police custody was granted. The cops are investigating to trace the source of the seized Whale Vomit and identify those involved in its illegal trade.

