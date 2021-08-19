Maharashtra: Khurshid Sheikh from Gadchiroli and Umesh Khose from Osmanabad win National Teachers Awards

Advertisement

Two teachers from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli and Osmanabad districts have won the National Teachers Awards, 2021.

Khurshid Sheikh, who works at Zila Parishad Upper Primary School, Asaralli, Sironcha Taluka of Gadchiroli district and Umesh Khose, who teaches at Zila Parishad Primary School, Omerga Taluka in Osmanabad district will be conferred with the award by the President on the occasion of this Teachers’ Day on September 5.

The Union Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, has published a list of 44 teachers from across the country for the National Awards to Teachers, 2021.

The award is given every year to provide public recognition to meritorious teachers working in primary, middle, and secondary schools.

President Ram Nath Kovind will honour 44 selected meritorious teachers on Teacher's Day on September 5 this year.

