Calcutta High Court orders court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal
Updated on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:53 AM IST

Education ministry releases list of 44 recipients of National Teachers Awards- Click here for the full list

FPJ Web Desk
Education ministry releases list of 44 recipients of National Teachers Awards- Click here for the full list

President Ram Nath Kovind will honour 44 selected meritorious teachers on Teacher's Day on September 5 this year.

The Union Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, has published a list of the selected teachers from across the country for the National Awards to Teachers, 2021.

The award is given every year to provide public recognition to meritorious teachers working in primary, middle, and secondary schools.

Click here for the full llist of winners:

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:53 AM IST
