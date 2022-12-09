Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Truckers seek PM’s intervention

Mumbai: The state transport bus and truck network between Maharashtra and Karnataka remained suspended on Thursday. Truck operators, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention, said if the issue is not resolved the supply of perishable foodstuff would be affected not just in these two states but also other neighbouring states. Trucks from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have to cross the Maharashtra border to go to Karnataka.

The border dispute had spilled on to roads on Tuesday, with stones being hurled at vehicles entering Karnataka from Maharashtra near a toll booth in Belagavi.

“We request the PM to direct the state leaderships of Karnataka and Maharashtra to take immediate steps to contain the violence and ensure adequate safety and security for interrupted movement of trucks and buses,” said Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman of core committee and former President of the All India Motor Transport Congress. He said no one wants to take any risk by operating their vehicles.

The All India Motor Transport Congress, in its letter to the PM, said, “The atmosphere is tense due to the law and order situation. Our members fear for their lives and security of their goods. We request you to intervene urgently…It is also suggested that the local and senior leaders should be restrained from making inflammatory speeches to avoid escalation of an already sensitive situation.”