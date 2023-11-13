Maharashtra: Jarange-Patil Opposes Maratha Quota Under EWS Category

Manoj Jarange-Patil | X

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has strongly opposed the inclusion of Marathas under the 'economically weaker sections' (EWS) category, countering the suggestions put forth by OBC leaders. Expressing his stance, Jarange-Patil, recently discharged from the hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, remarked to the media, "It's a farm that doesn't flourish. If they are so content with it, let them have it."

OBC leaders forcing agencies to file fake cases against Maratha protesters: Jarange

Jarange-Patil further accused OBC leaders of exerting pressure on government agencies and filing baseless cases against Maratha protesters. He emphasized the need for a quota within the OBC category, proportional to the population. In response to the proposal of granting 10 percent reservation to economically backward sections through the EWS category, he asserted, "EWS is a farm that never flourishes. If advocates of this option find it appealing, they are welcome to it. However, we insist on securing our share within the OBC category."

"We demand a quota in alignment with the population, as mandated by the law, and we will pursue it through any means necessary. If EWS is considered a viable alternative, those in favor can choose it. Nevertheless, we want the OBC category and suggest they opt for the EWS category," Jarange-Patil added.

Violence during agitation orchestrated by OBC leaders: Jarange

Refuting claims that the Maratha agitation has disrupted the peace, he asserted, "We have maintained a peaceful protest, refraining from disturbing law and order. Our agitation is the most significant peaceful movement in Maharashtra. It is the OBC leaders who are disrupting the environment. They neglect to console Maratha families in times of tragedy but are quick to react when incidents like house fires occur. This is orchestrated on their part."

Accusing OBC leaders of influencing government agencies and filing false cases against Maratha activists, Jarange-Patil warned, "Despite false charges, we remain steadfast in our cause and will not cease our fight. The OBC leaders are pressuring agencies, and it is their people who are lodging unwarranted complaints in various districts. We want to convey to them and the government that, despite these challenges, our commitment to our cause remains unwavering."

