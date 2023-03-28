Maharashtra: Jalna Imam thrashed, beard cut by attackers for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram | Representative Image

In Maharashtra's Anwa village, an Imam [a Muslim cleric] who was leading a prayer at mosque was attacked by unidentified perpetrators. The individuals entered the mosque and beat him up for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

An India Today report quoted Imam Zakir Sayyed Khaja said that the incident happened on Sunday around 7.30 pm when he was sitting in the mosque and reading the Quran.

Unidentified attackers forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Reportedly, the unidentified individuals who'd entered the mosque had cloth over their faces and had forced the Imam to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' when he was reading the Holy book.

When he refused, three attackers took him outside the mosque and beat him up. He also claimed that the attackers had used a chemical-laced cloth to make him unconscious. He said he realised after he regained consciousness that his beard was cut off.

Trigger warning: Graphic visuals ahead; watch with discretion

People arriving for prayers found him unconscious

The Imam was taken to government hospital in Sillod when they found him lying unconscious outside the mosque when they arrived for prayer at 8 pm. He was later shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad and is undergoing treatment there.

Police arrived at location; probing the case

A case has been registered at Paradh police station in the matter and the police have been conducting a probe in the case. Reportedly, the case was registered under Sections 452 (trespassing with preparation to hurt, assault), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Samajwadi Party leader demanded strict action

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi took to his Twitter account and urged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action against attackers.

Reportedly, the incident security has been tightened in the village and that a large number of police personnel has been deployed to maintain the peace in the area.