Maharashtra: Jalicha Dev Temple in Jalna shut as 55 people test COVID-19 positive

The district administration in Maharashtra's Jalna has temporarily closed a temple after 55 people living in and around it have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Sunday.

This temple in Jaidev Wadi named 'Jalicha Dev' is an important centre for the followers of the Mahanubhav Hindu sect.

"The temple is visited by devotees from different parts of the district and the state, where they can stay.

Fifty-five people living in and around the temple have tested positive for coronavirus, following which it was shut," the official said.

Barricades have been put up around the temple and paths leading to it have been dug by the administration to stop the devotees from going there, he said.

Police personnel have been posted outside it.

A team of health workers has been deputed at the village for the screening of villagers and members of the temple committee.

"The administration has already cancelled the fair which is held every year at the temple," the official added.

In the last few days, the Jalna district has witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, the district recorded 96 infection cases, which took its total count to 14,528, while 384 people have died due to the infection so far.