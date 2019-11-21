'Maharashtra Impasse likely to end on 22nd November': Sources after Congress-NCP's meeting

According to sources, the Maharashtra Government circus is likely to end as the announcement is expected on 22nd November.

After several back-to-back meetings on Wednesday, sources say a final deal between the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena has been sealed at 6 Janpath, Sharad Pawar’s residence, which is just 100m from Sonia Gandhi's residence.

The Congress and NCP discussed at length the common minimum programme (CMP) to form an alliance government in Maharashtra. They said that there would be no government in the state without the three party alliance.

Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, K.C. Venugopal, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, all attended the three-hour meeting at Sharad Pawar’s residence.

Addressing the media after the meeting, chief NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "We are trying to form a government and that's why we held discussions. And it is for sure that a government cannot be formed in the state without the three parties".

Chavan, who was also present in the briefing, said, "We had a meeting with the intention of ending the political uncertainty in the state."

A Congress leader said that NCP and Congress have discussed various aspects of government formation through an alliance.

When asked if any formula has been made for the government formation with Shiv Sena, Chavan said, "We held discussions on many aspects in a positive manner."

Sharad Pawar, Nawab Malik and other senior party leaders such as Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar, among others attended the meeting.