Maharashtra: Illegal water connections in Dombivli area cuts water supply by 14% claims MIDC

In a reply to a Right to Information act, the MIDC claimed they had disconnected and taken action against 1,923 illegal water connections in the last three years. The authorities are in plan to build up a new water tank of 20 lakhs litre.

Around 14 percent of water is wasted in leakage every year, MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) has claimed.

With the scarcity of water in the Dombivli MIDC area, residents a few months ago staged a protest at the MIDC office in Dombivli. The residents reached the MIDC office with empty water buckets raising the issue of water scarcity in the area.

Raju Nalawade, a social activist who is also the secretary of the Dombivli welfare association had filed an RTI, with the MIDC office to get clarity about the water scarcity faced by the residents.

Nalawade claims in the RTI reply from the MIDC authorities he was told that there is a water leakage of 14 percent. The leak was from the supply of water through the MIDC to Dombivli and other parts of Dombivli and 27 nearby villages.

"In the reply, the authorities claim they took action against 1,923 illegal connections in the last three years," he added.

Nalawade further said when he questioned the authorities about the water tank. "The replies said the authorities had built 20 lakh litres of the water tank. Around 37 years ago, which was built near Gharda circle, Dombivli MIDC. The water tank is not used for daily purposes. However, they claim to be building a new water tank of 20 lakh litres in the coming days," added Nalawade.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 10:40 PM IST