Maharashtra IAS Transfers: Election Commission Initiates Much-Awaited Shake-Up For Impartiality Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal | File

The much-awaited IAS transfers were carried out in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Two days ago, the EC directed the chief secretary of the state to transfer those IAS officers who had completed three years in a particular department or office.

The transfers were necessary to conduct impartial and fair elections in Maharashtra. Earlier, the EC had directed the transfer of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, since he had completed more than three years as BMC chief. A decision on Chahals transfer has not been taken yet but he was likely to be replaced by Bhushan Gagrani. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Ashwini Bhide has been transferred to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation as MD while she will be replaced by the mission director of Jal Jeevan at CIDCO, Amit Saini.

Current Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar will replace P Velrasu as additional municipal commissioner,projects. Bhide was appointed additional municipal commissioner in 2020 and was transferred as managing director, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation in 2022, but had continued to hold her civic post for an additional two years, to complete theCoastal Road project.

Velrasu was posted to the BMC in 2020 and had been booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to the purchase of body bags during the pandemic. He was also being probed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police.The ED had interrogated Velrasu over his alleged role in the selection of the contractor who had procured body bags at inflated rates for Covid fatalities. As additional municipal commissioner for projects, Velrasu held an important and plum post, tasked with building infrastructure in the city.

Ankit, CEO of Jalgaon Parishad, has been transferred as the CEO of Buldhana Nagar Parishad. Sanjay Meena is the new commissioner of the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Authority.Former Buldhana CEO Vishal Narwade hasbeen transferred to Dhule.