Election Commission Releases Fresh Electoral Bonds Data From 'Sealed Cover' Returned By SC; Check Here

The Election Commission on Sunday released fresh data regarding electoral bonds, which it had previously presented in sealed envelopes to the Supreme Court and was subsequently instructed to disclose to the public. The data can be accessed on the this link.

It is understood that these particulars are related to the timeframe preceding April 12, 2019. The Election Commission stated that electoral bond information subsequent to this date was disclosed by the electoral body last week.

The poll panel mentioned in a statement that political parties submitted data on Electoral Bonds in sealed envelopes, following the interim order of the Supreme Court dated April 12, 2019.

"Data so received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the Supreme Court's order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover. The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in the digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website," EC said.