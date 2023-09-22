Maharashtra: Hearing On Disqualification Pleas Against MLAs Of Both Shiv Sena Factions To Resume On Sept 25

Speaker Rahul Narvekar | PTI

Mumbai: Hearing on the disqualification petition of Shiv Sena MLAs will resume on Monday, Vidhan Bhavan sources have confirmed even as Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Rahul Narvekar said on Friday that the hearing on the petitions shall resume next week. He also confirmed that he met some legal experts at Delhi last evening to discuss disqualification law.

"The Supreme Court had last week directed us to take a hearing next week. Also, we had already started hearing the case. On September 14, we had scheduled it for next week. Hence, we shall resume hearing the petitions next week wherein we shall decide on the procedural aspects. We shall even call the heads of both the parties if needed," Narvekar told the media at Vidhan Bhavan.

Narvekar speaks about his Delhi tour

When asked about his Delhi tour last evening, the Speaker said, "My Delhi tour was a pre-scheduled program where I met a few legal experts. The law pertaining to disqualification of members of the house is an evolving law. It keeps changing according to the situation and surroundings which involve commissions and omissions. Hence, in the light of the Supreme Court order and even otherwise what are the changes needed in the law, what evolution is needed for the betterment of the law were some of the issues that were part of my discussions with the legal experts in Delhi."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut has said that the Speaker's Delhi visit and especially the BJP headquarters has confirmed that he has been trying to delay the decision.

While replying to more queries on the Supreme Court directives, the Speaker opined that the SC has followed the constitutional norms while giving directives and avoided any further comments.

Speaker to being hearing on petitions in relation with NCP members soon

Narvekar also said that he had received a couple of petitions in relation with the NCP members and is not aware if there are any more petitions over the past week or so. "We shall start hearing those petitions also in the due course of time," he added.

Raut criticises Narvekar

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut criticized Speaker Narvekar for delaying the decision on the petitions regarding disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs. Raut said that they have been saying for a long time that the decision on disqualification petitions is being delayed and that the Speaker's Delhi visit and especially his visit to the BJP headquarters has confirmed that whatever they have been saying all the time is true.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab too criticized Narvekar for delaying the hearing and added that after the clear directives from the Supreme Court, the Speaker is now left with no other option but to hear the petitions and decide them at earliest.

Parab also raised the issue of membership in legislative council and added that it too shall be challenged in the Supreme Court if needed.

In Maharashtra legislative council three members - Viplav Bajoria, Manisha Kayande and Dr Neelam Gorhe - had changed loyalties from Uddhav Thackeray to Eknath Shinde. Dr Gorhe is the deputy Chairperson of the house where the post of Chairperson is vacant. Hence, when the issue of Shiv Sena members came for discussion during the monsoon session earlier this year, Dr Gorhe stepped down and panel speaker Adv Niranjan Dawkhare ruled that she can keep working as Deputy Chairperson and lead the house till the decision regarding the membership is heard and decided.

"Now that decision too will be challenged," Parab said, indicating a beginning of yet another legal battle.