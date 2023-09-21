Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's Delhi Visit Sparks Speculation Amidst MLAs' Disqualification Case

Speaker Rahul Narvekar | PTI

Mumbai: Against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's directive to submit a status report on the MLAs' disqualification case, the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Adv. Rahul Narvekar, left for Delhi on Thursday, leading to speculations.

Though Narvekar himself made it clear that it is a pre-planned program where he is scheduled to attend several meetings, speculations are rife that he is likely to seek advice from senior Supreme Court lawyers in Delhi before formally replying to the SC directives.

Speculation over notices to current CM & Ex-CM

"This is my pre-planned visit to Delhi. There are many events and meetings I want to attend," Narvekar told the media after the program for the relaunch of Deccan Odyssey.

While it was being speculated that notices would be served to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the disqualification petitions pending before the Speaker, his sudden decision to go to Delhi caused a stir.

While interacting with the media in this regard, Shiv Sena (Shinde group) spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said, "Narvekar has gone to Delhi to discuss with legal experts. This action will be taken as per the guidance given by our lawyers in Delhi. Earlier, he had given two weeks' time. However, now the deadline might be advanced. We shall follow the direction of the Supreme Court; whatever order is given to us or whatever stand we want to take, we will put forward it in a proper manner."

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut also reacted to the development. "I have no doubt in my mind that Eknath Shinde and 16 MLAs will be disqualified. However, they might try to keep it alive; science and law have their own limitations. The Speaker will have to make the decision. Otherwise, his name will be written in dark letters in India's legislative history. He knows this very well," Raut said.

