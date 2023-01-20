Maharashtra: Health department to collect data to gauge impact of air pollution on citizens

Image for representation | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

To check the long-term health implications on citizens caused by poor air quality, the Maharashtra Health Department has decided to collect data of patients across civic and state-run hospitals whose illnesses have been triggered by air pollution.

Could recommend steps after collecting data, say officials

Senior health officer from the Directorate of Health Services said once they collect the data they will be able to take adequate steps or recommend a solution to curb air pollution in the city. The city’s air quality has been poor since the onset of the winter season.

“This consistent trend of high PM2.5 (particulate matter) in the air is a concerning health matter. But we don’t have the data in hand to raise the alarm as many of these aren’t notifiable diseases,” said a senior official from the Directorate of Health Service.

Patients with breathing problems and allergies visit hospital amid bad air

In the last month, those with chronic breathing problems and allergies have been coming to hospital outpatient departments more frequently. Exposure to high pollution levels worsens existing respiratory illnesses and contributes to new cases. Meanwhile, doctors also said better data collection was necessary for carrying out comparative studies.

A general physician associated with the civic and private-run hospital said Mumbai has a growing population and there is continued construction work, vehicular fumes, and industrial pollution, which are key culprits.

