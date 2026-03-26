Maharashtra Has Enough Fuel Stocks, CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Public To Avoid Panic Buying |

Nagpur, March 26: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to citizens across the state to remain calm and avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel and fertilisers, stressing that there is no shortage of essential supplies.

His statement comes amid reports of long queues at fuel stations in several cities, as residents rush to fill their vehicles fearing a possible shortage.

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Queues at petrol pumps raise concerns

Over the past few days, multiple areas in Maharashtra have witnessed a surge in fuel demand, with people lining up at petrol pumps and stocking more than usual. Officials believe this sudden spike is not driven by actual scarcity but by fear, which is placing unnecessary pressure on the supply chain.

The Chief Minister cautioned that such behaviour can create artificial shortages, as excessive demand disrupts the balance between supply and consumption.

Government assures adequate supply

Reiterating the Centre’s position, Fadnavis said that Maharashtra currently has sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel to meet its monthly requirements. He emphasised that there is no reason for citizens to panic or stockpile fuel.

He also highlighted a similar trend in the fertiliser sector, where demand for DAP has surged sharply in recent days. Authorities have noted an increase of nearly 70 per cent in consumption, pointing towards panic driven purchasing rather than actual need.

Warning against black marketing and hoarding

The state government has issued a stern warning against black marketing and hoarding of both fuel and fertilisers. Fadnavis said strict action will be taken against petrol pump operators or suppliers found indulging in such practices.

He also underlined the impact on farmers, noting that hoarding of fertilisers could lead to distress in the agricultural sector. Authorities have indicated that criminal proceedings may be initiated against those found manipulating supply.

Call for responsible behaviour

The Chief Minister urged citizens to act responsibly and avoid creating unnecessary demand. He reassured the public that both fuel and fertiliser supplies are stable and will continue to be available as required.

With the situation being closely monitored, officials hope that public cooperation will help maintain normalcy and prevent disruption across Maharashtra.

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