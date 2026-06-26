Maharashtra Govt Waives Stamp Duty On Agricultural Land Transfers For Families Of Martyred Soldiers | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a significant relief for the families of martyred soldiers, the Maharashtra government has decided to completely waive stamp duty on the transfer of agricultural land allotted by the state to the legal heirs of fallen servicemen. The decision was approved at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

Announcing the decision, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the move would benefit the mothers, wives and other authorised heirs of soldiers and officers who laid down their lives in service to the nation.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Bawankule said that the government provides agricultural land to the families of martyred personnel as a means of livelihood. However, beneficiaries were required to pay substantial stamp duty while transferring the land in their names, creating a financial burden on bereaved families.

“To provide relief to the families of martyrs, the Devendra Fadnavis government has taken this important decision. Henceforth, no stamp duty will be charged while transferring revenue department land in the name of a martyr’s mother, wife or authorised heir,” the minister said.

The decision is expected to simplify the transfer process and ensure that families receive the benefits of the government’s rehabilitation measures without additional financial hurdles.

Land for Matheran Parking Facility, Funds for Sports Complex

Bawankule also announced several other decisions taken during the cabinet meeting. He said the government has approved the allocation of five acres of revenue department land in Matheran to address the long-standing parking shortage faced by tourists visiting the popular hill station.

The land has been allotted following a demand from the Matheran Municipal Council and is expected to help improve tourist infrastructure in the eco-sensitive destination.

In another decision, the cabinet approved a grant of Rs 4 crore for the development of the District Sports Complex at Gada in Nagpur district. The funding is aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic activities in the region.

Government Examining Thane Tribal Land Case

Commenting on the alleged tribal land transaction case linked to former MLA Narendra Mehta, Bawankule said the government has received three preliminary reports from the district administration. He stated that officials are examining whether due legal procedures were followed, whether affected parties were given an opportunity to be heard, and whether any technical irregularities occurred during the process.

The government will take appropriate legal action based on the findings, he added.

BJP Has No Role in ‘Operation Tiger’: Bawankule

Responding to allegations made by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray regarding the so-called “Operation Tiger,” Bawankule rejected claims of BJP involvement. He said the matter pertains to internal developments within the Shiv Sena and that decisions regarding the functioning or expansion of the party are issues to be resolved by Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

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