Maharashtra Govt Orders Statewide Probe Into Suspected ₹10,000-20,000 Crore Stamp Duty Assessment Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has ordered a comprehensive investigation into stamp duty assessment cases across the state, amid suspicions of large-scale irregularities that could expose a revenue scam worth between Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday while responding to concerns raised by MLA Jitendra Awhad.



Bawankule said all adjudication cases related to stamp duty processed between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2026, will be scrutinised through a special task force operating under the supervision of the Accountant General (AG). The state government will provide the required manpower and financial support for the probe.



The minister's statement came against the backdrop of an alleged stamp duty fraud involving the registration of documents linked to unauthorised buildings in Navi Mumbai. According to the government, a senior clerk who was assigned the responsibilities of a stamp officer allegedly registered more than 800 documents within just ten days after assuming charge.





The officer is accused of violating provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, and the Indian Stamp Act, 1908, by facilitating the registration of unauthorised constructions. The alleged irregularities resulted in a loss of nearly Rs 13.99 crore to the state exchequer.



An FIR has already been registered at Turbhe Police Station, and the official has been suspended. However, Bawankule said suspension alone would not be sufficient and that the government is examining legal options to permanently dismiss the officer from service.



Describing the case as a well-planned scam carried out in collusion with builders, the minister said the government is determined to take stringent action against those responsible. He also pointed to irregularities in several adjudication cases, where officials allegedly imposed higher stamp duty initially and later reduced it through misuse of quasi-judicial powers.





To prevent such practices in the future, the government will issue fresh guidelines and a Government Resolution (GR) governing the exercise of adjudication powers by stamp duty officials. Bawankule warned that officers who act beyond the provisions of the Stamp Act will face criminal prosecution.



“The investigation will establish the truth and reveal the full extent of the scam. There is a possibility that irregularities amounting to Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore may come to light,” the minister told the House.



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