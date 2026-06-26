Mumbai: BMC Defers OC Amnesty Scheme After Corporators Seek Wider Consultation, Developer Accountability

The BMC's proposed OC amnesty scheme was deferred after corporators sought greater scrutiny and developer accountability | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 25: In a fresh push to address the plight of residents living in buildings without Occupation Certificates (OCs), the BMC on Thursday reintroduced its amnesty scheme before the Standing Committee.

The proposal, first floated nearly three months ago, triggered an intense discussion among corporators, who called for clearer eligibility criteria, safeguards against misuse, and mechanisms to hold developers and architects accountable for planning and approval violations. Accordingly, the proposal will now be taken up for discussion at the committee's next meeting.

Corporators Seek Greater Clarity

During the discussion, BJP corporator Pravin Darekar called for stricter financial provisions, suggesting that buildings without OCs should be charged commercial water tariffs.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) group leader Amey Ghole raised concerns over procedural ambiguities, arguing that the scope and mandate of the scheme needed to be more clearly defined.

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi urged the committee not to rush through the proposal and instead convene a special meeting for a detailed deliberation.

“We support a policy that genuinely benefits Mumbaikars, but such an important proposal should not be approved in haste. A special meeting should be called to examine it comprehensively,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse also urged caution, saying the proposal required wider consultation and deeper scrutiny. Holding developers responsible for the backlog of pending OCs, he said residents were bearing the consequences of builders' lapses.

“Let us study the proposal and discuss it with all stakeholders. Developers have created this problem, and citizens are suffering because of it. We need at least a week to examine the proposal properly,” he said.

MNS group leader Yashwant Killedar questioned the urgency behind the proposal and sought accountability from developers and architects involved in alleged OC violations.

Concerns Over Legal Implications

BJP corporator Sheetal Gambhir called for clarity on the treatment of commercial establishments under the scheme. Congress corporator Tulip Miranda opposed the proposal, terming it “bad in law” and warning of legal and revenue implications for the BMC.

“Occupancy without an OC is illegal for both builders and residents, and the proposal could also lead to revenue loss for the civic body,” she said.

BJP corporator Tajinder Tiwana sought wider eligibility norms and the removal of certain procedural conditions, including the requirement for developer consent.

Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar stressed that accountability for buildings lacking OCs should not be limited to flat owners. Questioning the role of developers and architects, he said residents often bear the consequences of regulatory lapses despite having little control over the approval process.

“If the BMC is granting relief to residents through this scheme, it must also clarify what action will be taken against developers and architects responsible for projects that failed to obtain OCs,” he said.

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Proposal Deferred Again

Standing Committee Chairperson Prabhakar Shinde said the proposal warranted a comprehensive review and suggested incorporating members' recommendations before taking a final call.

The proposal, which has been pending since April, was earlier deferred over concerns regarding the 80 sq m eligibility restriction and will now be reconsidered after further deliberations.

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