Mumbai's OC Amnesty Scheme Set For BMC Approval, Relief Likely For Residents Of Non-OC Buildings

Willington View Cooperative Housing Society | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, June 23: In a relief to lakhs of Mumbaikars staying in buildings with an occupancy certificate (OC), the OC Amnesty Scheme approved by the state Urban Development Department (UDD) in December 2025 will be tabled before the BMC Standing Committee on Thursday.

The proposal is expected to be passed, considering the number of BJP-led Mahayuti members in the committee, following which the policy will be implemented by the civic administration.

"The proposal will be passed in the Standing Committee and non-OC flats up to 800 sq ft with datum line 2016 will be included. The BMC has sent the revised OC Amnesty Scheme proposal to the UDD. However, until we receive their sanction on the revised proposal, the already approved policy will be implemented and the process will begin to benefit lakhs of Mumbaikars staying in non-OC buildings," said BMC's Leader of the House and BJP Group Leader, Ganesh Khankar.

BMC Seeks Expansion Of Scheme

In April, the BMC had sent a revised proposal to the UDD asking to remove the cap of 80 sq m (816 sq ft) flats and issue OCs to all residential buildings with approved plans, along with the inclusion of commercial buildings (such as private offices) and not just schools and hospitals. The BJP intended to bring in the 'OC for All' policy.

However, the UDD is yet to respond and instructions are awaited, the proposal by the civic administration to the committee says.

Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde said that the committee had received the proposal on Monday evening and was considering it.

Proposal Highlights Public Demand

As per the proposal, "Through citizens and local people's representatives, complaints are being received that citizens are facing various problems due to the lack of Occupancy Certificate for buildings, and they are constantly asking for the implementation of the OC Amnesty Scheme at the earliest. Accordingly, it is requested through the citizens and local people's representatives that until the revised proposal submitted by the Municipal Corporation on 15/04/2026 is received from the government, if the citizens who can benefit from the OC Amnesty Scheme are given benefits as per the instructions given by the government on 11.12.2025, the problems of the people can be partially resolved. Also, if the revised instructions of the government are received in the future, it would be appropriate to take further action accordingly."

Background Of The Amnesty Policy

The OC Amnesty Policy was announced by Minister Ashish Shelar in 2025 before the BMC elections, which he said would benefit 25,000 non-OC buildings in Mumbai. The objective is to regularise the buildings that have not obtained OCs due to factors beyond the residents' control, such as administrative lapses and absconding builders, due to which the occupants are suffering, he added.

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The introduction of the policy was triggered after the Tardeo's Willington Heights case, in which the top 17 floors of the high-rise were vacated following a Bombay High Court order.

The building has a partial OC, and a resident had approached the court. The court, in August 2025, ordered the evacuation of the residents of the non-OC floors until the entire building is regularised.

It was a one-of-its-kind action taken in Mumbai. However, since then, the 27 evacuated families of the posh high-rise have continued to stay in alternate accommodation.

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