Maharashtra govt to take strict action against developers who don’t pay rent to residents under SRA schemes |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will take stringent action against developers who don’t pay regular rent to residents whose homes are being constructed under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has informed the legislative council.

He was responding to questions presented by BJP MLC Prasad Lad and Peasant and Workers Party of India MLC Jayant Patil.

Whooping amount of Rs 619.37 crore unpaid rent comes ahead

They said under the SRA scheme, the amount of unpaid rent to residents was Rs 619.37 crore. Residents whose homes were being redeveloped were being forced to live in rented accommodations and transit camps, the MLCs said.

“It has been noticed that many developers don't pay regular rent or stop paying rents to residents,” Lad and Patil said, and asked what action was being taken against errant developers. In his reply, Fadnavis said there were 150 SRA projects in the state, and as per records, developers had kept pending rent worth Rs 525.08 crore.

“SRA authority is issuing notices to such defaulters and state government has proposed some stringent action against them,” he said.

The government proposes to stop giving permission for the construction of saleable components and it will also not allow such developers to undertake new projects, the minister said.

The government will also declare developers as defaulters, he added.