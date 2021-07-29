Maharashtra govt to soon issue notification of extending COVID-19 norms till August 31

The Maharashtra government will soon issue a notification of extending COVID-19 norms till August 31 on the lines of the Central government's decision of extending the guidelines till end of August.

The decision of extending curbs in Maharashtra was taken during the Covid Task Force meeting which is being chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

During the meeting, the public health department of state said that it is not in favour of allowing people with two COVID-19 doses to commute in Mumbai local trains amid the threat of spread in infection due to Delta Plus Variant. However, the Task Force discussed the issue but no decision has been taken yet in the matter.

On the other hand, the health department proposed opening of shops up to 8 pm but further tighten restrictions of Level 4 and 5 in 9 districts with high weekly growth in patients and in 10 districts with high positivity rate.

Besides, the Task Force headed by Dr Sanjay Oak at meeting with CM Uddhav Thackeray during the meeting made a strong case for Covid Appropriate Behaviour in Maharashtra as the threat from Delta Plus Variant still exists.