COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State presses pause on Level 3 curbs

Despite a rising demand for lifting the Covid-19 Level 3 restrictions, the state cabinet on Wednesday did not take any decision. Instead, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray intervened and said the state will decide only after the Task Force presents its recommendations at a meeting on Thursday.

A senior minister told the Free Press Journal, “The Task Force is scheduled to meet at 3.30 pm on Thursday to review the present status of the pandemic and views expressed by ministers. It will submit its recommendations to the CM, who will later take a final decision.” He said the CM doesn’t want to take any decision in haste.

Another minister said the Centre has asked all states to direct district and other local authorities to take necessary measures. “In view of the upcoming festivals, the Centre has said there is a need to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour in all crowded places. There should be continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for effective management of Covid-19, including TestTrack-Treat-Vaccination,” he added.

Last week, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said he will discuss with the CM the traders’ demand to extend business timings beyond 4 pm. Besides, he had also announced raising the issue of allowing suburban train travel for fully vaccinated citizens.

Public health minister Rajesh Tope had said his department has submitted the proposal to relax curbs in 14 of the total 36 districts where the average Covid-19 growth rate has been below 1% for the past three weeks.