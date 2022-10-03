Maharashtra govt to set up 700 dispensaries named after Bal Thackeray on lines of Mohalla Clinics, says CM Eknath Shinde

CM EKnath Shinde | PTI Photo

With an eye on elections to BMC and other urban and local bodies, the Shinde Fadnavis government proposes to set up 700 dispensaries named ‘’Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Davakhana’’ on the lines of Mohalla Clinics started by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the brain behind this initiative, said these dispensaries will be mainly meant for poor people who will be benefitted a lot. He further noted that of the 700, the establishment of nearly 227 such dispensaries was underway in Mumbai and of which 50 dispensaries have already become operational from October 2.

‘’During the coronavirus pandemic, poor people faced a lot of problems even in getting the primary health care for want of funds and also pressure on health care infrastructure. The idea behind these dispensaries is poor and working class people can get medical aid in their vicinity at affordable rates. The citizens can visit these dispensaries situated nearer to their homes,’’ said CM adding that these dispensaries will be similar to Mohalla Clinics. The government will focus on strengthening the medical and health facilities in these dispensaries.

Shinde said that the state government was focusing on upgradation and strengthening the rural health system in addition to urban. ‘’The government will double the allocation to the health sector,’’ he announced. During the 2022-23 budget, Maharashtra allocated 4.6% of its total expenditure on health, which is significantly lower than the average allocation for health by states (6%). With Shinde’s announcement, the allocation is expected to be 9.2% in the next year.

Shinde said that the government will upgrade and strengthen primary health centres, sub centres and rural hospitals so that the citizens can get advanced health facilities at the local level. ‘Health centres including hospitals are being empowered by putting the common man at the centre. Medical colleges will be started in every district, he added. CM made it clear that funds won’t be a problem for the health sector.

Shinde said that an adequate number of doctors and nurses will be available through medical colleges adding that students of medical colleges will be encouraged to work in rural areas.

‘’In areas where the work of health institutions is 80 to 90 percent completed, priority is being given to complete the work by providing funds to complete the work and provide health facilities to the citizens,’’ said Shinde.

Shinde said the state government would also call upon the private sector to involve in its efforts to strengthen the health infrastructure.

Further, Shinde announced that the state government will start catch labs across Maharashtra. A cath lab is where tests and procedures including ablation, angiogram, angioplasty and implantation of pacemakers / ICDs are carried out. A cath lab is staffed by a team of different specialists, usually led by a cardiologist.